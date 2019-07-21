WWE Teases Dream Matches for Raw Reunion With Match Posters

With so many former WWE Superstars being advertised for this week’s Raw Reunion on Monday Night Raw, many fans have been wondering how WWE intends to utilize so many stars across three hours. The idea of creating some dream matches between stars of the past versus stars of today seems to have crossed the company’s mind, or at the very least the staff over at WWE.com.

The website released a series of old-school fight posters teasing a handful of dream matches on Sunday, including Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch vs. Alundra Blayze, Shawn Michaels vs. Seth Rollins, The IIconics vs. The Bella Twins, Diesel (Kevin Nash) vs. Drew McIntyre and Mankind (Mick Foley) vs. Samoa Joe.

There’s a lot to take away from this list. For starters even though Johnson hasn’t been announced for the show (and is reportedly not scheduled to appear), WWE seems to be wetting fans’ appetites for a match against his cousin Reigns. It’s a match that was rumored to be in the works in the past for a WrestleMania match, and if it became a reality it could easily be the main event of WWE’s biggest annual show.

A few of the matches could, at least in theory, actually happen — such as Lynch vs. Blayze, McIntyre vs. Nash and Owens vs. Austin. But between needing the older stars to be back in ring shape and WWE being willing to put these matches on free, it seems incredibly unlikely.

It’s also interesting to see the IIconics vs. Bellas on the list, as that was a feud that was actually supposed to happen shortly after WrestleMania 35. Plans were scrapped due to Nikki Bella needing to retire from the business due to injuries and a cyst on her brain.

“So Brie and I, we were gonna come back and fight for the tag titles after WrestleMania and we were gonna go against The IIconics for a few months — it was gonna be a lot of fun, really excited and you know, deep down inside, I kept having this weird feeling that I needed to get an X-ray on my neck, because for a while I wasn’t feeling okay,” Nikki explained on a recent episode of The Bellas Podcast. “Brie knows, that in December, after Evolution, I just kept telling her, ‘Brie, I feel off’. Like, my head doesn’t feel right and I just kept feeling off and I even told her, ‘Do you think I’m just super unhealthy?’ But I live a very healthy lifestyle but I couldn’t figure it out.”

This week’s Monday Night Raw will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.