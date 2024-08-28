WWE Making Temporary Change to Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Broadcast Teams

The WWE commentary puzzle continues to arrange itself in different ways. Over the past five years alone, WWE has cycled through multiple variations of broadcast teams for WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT. Play-by-play announcers like Vic Joseph, Adnan Virk, Jimmy Smith, Michael Cole, and Corey Graves have all called the action while color commentators like Graves as well, Booker T, Byron Saxton, Dio Maddin, Jerry Lawler, and Wade Barrett have provided storyline supporting analysis. As WWE approaches its new era on Netflix, the global leader in sports-entertainment is making one last pivot before locking in its booths in January.

WWE’s Commentary Changes Ahead of Netflix Premiere

WWE’s flagship broadcasts will sound a little different over the next couple of months.

As confirmed by WWE, new acquisition Joe Tessitore will make his official WWE debut on Monday, September 2nd when he calls the action for WWE Monday Night Raw alongside color commentator Wade Barrett. Michael Cole will pivot to WWE SmackDown and call the action there alongside Corey Graves, who will shift to color after a stint on play-by-play.

This switch is a temporary change, partially accommodating for color commentator Pat McAfee’s autumn obligations with ESPN College Gameday. Just as was the case in Fall 2023, McAfee is taking a four-month hiatus from WWE to work ESPN College Gameday on a full-time basis and will return to WWE in January 2025 in time for WWE’s premiere of WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix. When that day comes, Cole and McAfee will reunite as the red brand’s commentary team while Tessitore is expected to shift to WWE SmackDown and lead a three-man booth of himself, Barrett, and Graves.

As of this writing, the WWE NXT booth is unaffected by these changes. Tuesday nights are called by the duo of Vic Joseph and Booker T. Joseph has long been envisioned as Cole’s successor, but he himself has emphasized that he is in no rush to fill those shoes.

“Michael Cole is the greatest of all time. I’ll say it again: he is the greatest of all time. I’ve learned so much from him,” Joseph praised Cole in a recent interview. “There is no quarterback in the world that’s not looking at Tom Brady’s mechanics or Patrick Mahomes’ footwork. If you don’t study people who are the greatest, I think it’s foolish if you don’t. I will take as much as I can from Michael Cole and Corey Graves, for that matter, and mold it into my own, then hopefully get to their level.”