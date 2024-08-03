Joe Tessitore Makes WWE Debut at SummerSlam, Michael Cole to Move Shows

The WWE commentary lineup is getting shaken up a bit, and fans are getting their first look at the new team at SummerSlam. Today Michael Cole brought the newest addition to the commentary lineup Joe Tessitore out and had a big announcement as well. Cole revealed that Tessitore will be making his TV debut in September on Monday Night Raw, but that’s not the only change, as Cole also revealed he will be moving back to SmackDown when it moves from Fox to USA Network later this year. During the video, Cole said, “Joe is going to start on Monday Night Raw, Monday, September 2nd, Denver Colorado will be Joey’s first show, I’ll be shifting over to Friday Night SmackDown on USA.”

A New Home for SmackDown

Starting later this year, SmackDown will move from its home of FOX to USA Network, and will actually join Monday Night Raw there until the beginning of 2025. There will also be several specials that will air on NBC, and WWE President Nick Khan couldn’t be more thrilled to extend WWE’s partnership with NBCUniversal. “NBCUniversal has been a tremendous partner of WWE for decades,” Khan said. “We are excited to extend this longstanding relationship by bringing SmackDown to USA Network on Friday nights and look forward to debuting multiple WWE special events annually on NBC.”

“It’s a privilege and thrill to continue NBCU’s decades-long partnership with WWE which has helped cement USA Network’s consistent position as the top-rated cable entertainment network in live viewership,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “With Friday nights on USA, primetime specials on NBC, and the WWE hub on Peacock, we’ll continue to use the power of our portfolio to super-serve this passionate fanbase.”

As for Raw, that will move to Netflix starting in 2025, and will bring in an even more global audience. NXT will move to The CW as well, so while USA loses Raw and NXT, they will bring in SmackDown and continue to be WWE’s home for all of their premium live events, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble.

SummerSlam Card

Undisputed WWE Championship Bloodline Rules Match: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. Solo Sikoa

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (C) vs. Gunther

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (with Special Guest Referee Seth “Freakin” Rollins)

Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (C) vs. Nia Jax

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) vs. LA Knight

Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (C) vs. Bron Breakker

Are you excited for SummerSlam?