The Club vs. Undisputed Era Feud Teased on Twitter

After failing to capture the United States Championship from Ricochet on the July 1 episode of Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles turned heel and reformed The Club faction alongside Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Together the trio helped Styles win the US title at Extreme Rules and attack various wrestlers on Raw this week.

On Wednesday Anderson posted a photo of trio standing over an unconscious Ricochet, writing, “The O.C., The….. Official, Original, Only Club that matters..”

A fan commented with a gif of the NXT faction Undisputed Era, comprised of NXT Champion Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish. Styles seemed to take the comparison as a joke.

Cole caught wind of Styles’ reaction and sent Wrestling Twitter into a frenzy.

Careful what you wish for AJ… https://t.co/dE6ruRUTRV — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) July 17, 2019

“Oh Adam, They don’t want none,” Strong responded.

The group originally formed at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III in August 2017 when Cole made his NXT debut. Strong joined the group the following April at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, and together the four have won the NXT title, NXT Tag Team Championships twice, the NXT North American Championship and the 2018 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

If the four were to make the jump to the main roster and start some sort of feud with the Bullet Club offshoot group, it could lead to something a certain portion of fans have been begging for for years — Finn Balor joining The Club. The former Universal Champion was the original leader of the Bullet Club back in his New Japan Pro Wrestling days. But even when Styles, Gallows and Anderson eventually made it to the WWE and formed a group, Balor declined to get involved (at least in storyline).

Balor dropped the Intercontinental Championship to Shinsuke Nakamura at Extreme Rules and was attacked the following night by a returning Bray Wyatt dressed as “The Fiend.”