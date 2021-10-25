WWE’s The Miz Looks Haunting as Pinhead for Dancing With The Stars’ Horror Night

This week’s episode of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars will have a special “Horror Night” theme to tie in with Halloween being later this week. WWE Superstar The Miz and dance partner Witney Carson are still alive in the competition, and they’ll be performing the Paso doble to RAIGN’s “Wicked Games” while dressed as the characters from the Hellraiser franchise. The former WWE Champion took to social media before the episode to show off his outfit for the night, looking virtually unrecognizable as Pinhead.

In terms of performance, Miz & Witney have managed to mostly stay in the middle of the pack with their scores each week. The pair were tied for the second-lowest score last week’s “Grease Night,” but weren’t selected for the bottom two.

Tonight we are going to raise some hell on @DancingABC with the Stars #DWTS be sure to vote by texting Miz to 21523 during the show 8-10pm Est. You can vote 10 times. @wwe #HellRaiser #WWE #HalloweenCostume pic.twitter.com/hQMHqk9I4Y — The Miz (@mikethemiz) October 25, 2021

We have chills from 📌head to toe after @mikethemiz’s 𝘸𝘪𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘥 #HorrorNight Paso Doble 😱 #DWTS pic.twitter.com/YCCBHKsmGS — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) October 26, 2021





