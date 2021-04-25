WWE's The Miz Looks Back at Getting Concussed During His WrestleMania Match With John Cena

✖

A new WWE 24 documentary special dropped on Peacock on Sunday, this time covering the career for former WWE Champion The Miz. One of the most memorable segments of the special is, ironically, a moment Miz was physically unable to remember after it happened. Back at WrestleMania XXVII Miz took on John Cena as the reigning WWE Champion. The bout initially ended on a double count-out when Cena tackled him off the barricade behind the commentary table, causing Miz to smack the concrete floor below with the back of his head and give him a concussion.

The match was still able to end as planned (The Rock restarted it, then attacked Cena so Miz could pick up the win) but it was immediately clear Miz needed medical attention.

"I don't remember much of it to be honest, because I got knocked out into it," Miz said. "I got tackled off the bell keeper's table onto the concrete cement, my head hit. ... I was out of it. I can't even watch it back because I don't like seeing myself like that. It's scary."

The scene then cuts to Miz backstage, telling the medical trainers that he was unable to remember the match. He then said he was thankful for Cena and The Rock being able to pull him through the rest of the match. "The People's Champ" can even be heard saying, "I will tell you what you did. I am so proud of you. You were knocked out and you f—ing pulled through."

Miz dropped the title a month later at Backlash to Cena and would not be a world champion again until earlier this year. He cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Drew McIntyre thanks to an assist from Bobby Lashley, then immediately dropped the title to "The All Mighty" a mere eight days later.

"The A-Lister" went on to lose a tag team match against Bad Bunny and Damian Priest at WrestleMania 37, and lost to Priest again on this past week's Raw.