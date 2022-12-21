WWE's The New Day Win First NXT Tag Team Title Defense

WWE's The New Day are having a ball in NXT, and now hold Championship gold after defeating Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team Championships at Deadline. Pretty Deadly wants their rematch but they will need to jump through a few more hoops before that happens, and Briggs and Jensen took their shot at the Champs during tonight's NXT. It was a battle all the way throughout, and Briggs had Kingston set up for a finisher and the win, but once Jensen was pulled away he ended up colliding with the announce table and allowing Woods to get the pin and the win, retaining their Titles.

Kingston started in the ring with Briggs, and while Jensen got in a good shot on Kingston to start with, Kingston got a few in of his own next and then went right into a little dance as the crowd chanted New Day Rocks. Jensen knocked the Champ down and then Kingston dodged him a few times before Jensen hit him with a power slam into a cover, but Kingston kicked out.

Woods tagged in and went right after the challenger, hitting with some big chops and then connected with a forearm and tagging in Kingston. Then Woods and Kingston combined on Jensen in the corner, ending the sequence with a drop-kick from Kingston. Woods went for the cover but the challenger kicked out, and he managed to dodge a move and then bring down Woods onto the mat. Briggs jumped in and they hit New Day with knee shots and then knocked them back on the mat.

Briggs was tagged in and hit Woods with a bear hug, and then Jensen and Briggs alternated tags and took turns slamming Woods into the corner and then into the mat. Briggs was in now and Woods showed signs of life, knocking Briggs back and setting him up for Kingston's attack from the top turnbuckle. Woods followed suit but then Briggs got the best of him, knocking him down to the mat and tagging in Jensen.

Woods broke up the momentum with an enziguri and tagged in Kingston, who collided with big elbow strikes on Jensen. Jensen stopped the flurry but then got hit with a leap off the top rope from Kingston. Kingston then hit the leg drop and set up for Trouble in Paradise, but Jensen caught him. Then Kingston set him up for a cover but Jensen grabbed the bottom rope to break it up.

Jensen countered another move but Kingston reversed that. Briggs was in with Woods now, and Briggs knocked Woods down to the floor and then caught Kingston. Briggs slammed Kingston into the ropes and then hit a clothesline, and then he did the same thing with Woods after he came sliding through. Jensen tagged in and he connected with a big move with Briggs into a cover, but somehow Kinston kicked out. Jensen tagged in Briggs and they had Kingston in their corner, but Jensen left to push Woods out of the ring. Then Briggs hit a stellar moonsault from the top rope and went for the cover, but Kingston kicked out at the last minute.

Briggs had Kinston up on his shoulders but Woods pushed Jensen off into the announcer's table and that left Briggs vulnerable. Kinston hit Jensen on the outside to keep him away and then Woods hit Briggs with an elbow drop and got the pin and the win. They shook hands with the challengers and showed respect after their win as well.