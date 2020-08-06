The Rock Accepts Daniel Bryan's Challenge for a WWE Match

✖

Daniel Bryan took to Twitter on Thursday with an odd request — because his daughter Biridie Joe had made him watch Moana so many times, he had the song "You're Welcome" repeatedly stuck in his head. That song was performed by none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and "The Planet's Champion" sought revenge by challenging him to a match. Bryan wrote, "I would love to do a match with @TheRock based solely on how many times my daughter has made me listen to 'You're Welcome.' And then of course it's stuck in my head and I sing it all day."

Johnson responded later in the day, writing, "I can see the writing on this wall from miles away - I'll be jobbing again in the spirit of being a girl dad Hibiscus Face with tears of joy 💪🏾 Let's do it. And congrats brother on the new arrival. We're thrilled for you, Mama B and the fam."

I can see the writing on this wall from miles away - I’ll be jobbing again in the spirit of being a girl dad 🌺 😂 💪🏾

Let’s do it.

And congrats brother on the new arrival. We’re thrilled for you, Mama B and the fam 🙏🏾❤️ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 6, 2020

Will this lead to absolutely anything? Probably not. Johnson hasn't wrestled an actual match since his WWE Championship bout with John Cena at WrestleMania 29, and the injury he suffered during that match caused production delays on his next movie. Plus, he's one of the owners of the XFL now and will likely have his hands full with that.

Meanwhile Bryan hasn't wrestled since late May. He and his wife, Brie Bella, welcomed their second child over the weekend, just one day after Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev had their first baby. Nikki took to Twitter earlier this week to thank all of their fans for their support.

"The last few days have been truly incredible!" Nikki wrote. "Such a beautiful learning experience, still is, and wow a love like this! Everything you all have said it would be! I've never smiled so much with such little sleep. I'm in heaven! I'm so happy!! And [Artem Chigvintsev] is the best Dad! Our baby boy is so lucky. I didn't think I could love him even more... but goodness I fell more in love with him the past few days. I feel so blessed. Can't wait for the day to officially makes us a family. And how about that tag team!! I can't believe Brie & I had boys less than 24 hours apart! Honestly only us! lol And that I beat her. As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby & mines competitive side that kicked in! I can't wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!"

