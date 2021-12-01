The Rock Keeps Changing His WWE Mount Rushmore

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has given his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling on several occasions over the past few years. But, as fans have likely noticed, every time he posts it the names are a bit different. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair always make the list, but that fourth slot has been a consistent rotation of various legends. Bruno Sammartino and Gorgeous George both got mentioned back in 2019. Last year he dropped George and added Randy Savage, Buddy Rogers and Dusty Rhodes.

And in his latest list on Wednesday, “The People’s Champ” named Undertaker, Pat Patterson and Jackie Fargo, then noted he and Rhodes were on the back of the mountain. Which version do you agree with the most? Let us know down in the comments!

Johnson and Patterson were very close from Rock’s days in the WWE while the WWE Hall of Famer was working backstage for the company. He posted a heartfelt tribute when Patterson passed away last year.

“Rough phone calls to get this morning to tell me, our dear family member Pat Patterson who was also father figure and my pro wrestling mentor has passed away,” Johnson wrote. “A @wwe hall of famer, TRUE trailblazer and one of the most brilliantly creative wrestling minds the industry has ever known. He was also responsible for calling Vince McMahon when I was training to become a pro wrestler (my $7 bucks days) and said, ‘Vince you gotta see this kid work in the ring’. Vince flew me to RAW a few weeks later and I had my first match EVER in Corpus Christie, Texas. The rest is history and years later, here I am writing this post.”

Johnson spoke with ComicBook last month while promoting Red Notice and discussed the possibility of coming back for one more match with his cousin Roman Reigns at a future WrestleMania.

“I don’t know if I have another title run, considering I’m the People’s Champion, but I don’t know if it’s another title run,” Johnson said, “I think possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. It would have to make sense.”

“It seems like Roman, you know, I’m very close with Roman obviously, and we talk about this all the time, and I continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills,” he added. “I think he’s doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow. And that’s always the best part, I think, about that world of professional wrestling is that when someone gets anointed and given the ball to run, they either score a touchdown with it or they don’t. But then some, not only score a touchdown with it, but then they begin to change the way the game is played. And in Roman’s case, he’s slowly doing that, and you could start to read the tea leaves. And again, I’m very, very proud of him. I like everything that he’s doing. I like everything that the Usos are doing. I like what they’re doing together, and we’ll see down the road.”