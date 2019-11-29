WWE’s The Rock Reveals Wrestling Mount Rushmore

Pro wrestling isn’t exactly short on legendary superstars, and every fan of the profession has their personal favorites. A lot of it depends on when you first got hooked on wrestling, but there are several wrestlers who seem to make it into just about any top tier conversation. Dwayne The Rock Johnson is definitely someone who always bears mentioning when talking about the greats, and in response to a recent poll about who would be in the wrestling Mount Rushmore, he weighed in and gave his picks for his personal Mount Rushmore, and it’s hard to disagree with his picks.

The Rock responded to an article that had him on wrestling Mt. Rushmore, and in response, he gave his picks, which happen to include some legendary names and one of his Attitude Era contemporaries, who is pretty much synonymous with The Rock.

*I made an edit after thinking about the wrestling star’s impact and drawing power during their respective runs.

Thanks for the carve out and always a cool debate.

I’d go with/

Hulk Hogan

Ric Flair

Gorgeous George/Bruno Sammartino

Steve Austin 🐍 #WrestlingsMtRushmore https://t.co/4nyQsoClXp — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 29, 2019

The list boasts some serious star power, and it’s hard to argue with any of them. Hulk Hogan revolutionized the industry in several ways and is one of the most recognizable superstars to ever compete in the ring. You could say the same about Ric Flair, Gorgeous George, Bruno Sammartino, and Stone Cold Steve Austin, who have all carved out their own legacy not just in WWE but in professional wrestling as a whole.

Everyone’s list is going to be different of course, as these things are subjective, but it’s hard to disagree with The Rock’s list.

We want to know who is on your wrestling Mount Rushmore, so let us know in the comments or by hitting me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!