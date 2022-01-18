Watch: The Rock Offers to Give Peyton Manning a Rock Bottom During Monday Night Football

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a guest on this week’s Monday Night Football “Manningcast,” providing commentary for the Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals playoff game alongside Peyton and Eli Manning. At one point the subject of Johnson’s wrestling career came up and Eli joked that Peyton missed getting tackled so much from his playing days. He asked if Johnson could set up a way for Peyton to get in the ring and take a suplex from a defensive lineman, but Johnson took it one step further and offered to give the former Super Bowl Champion a Rock Bottom.

“We’ll take it one step further. I think instead of Peyton getting suplexed by a defensive lineman, how about we just get him in the ring and it’s not a defensive lineman it’s the most electrifying defensive lineman that never started at the University of Miami and that would be me. And I’m going to hook Peyton into a Rock Bottom and I’m going to drive Peyton into the mat and I will give a nice neck adjustment. How about that?” Johnson said with a laugh.

Johnson spoke with ComicBook back in November, once again addressing the rumors of him returning to the WWE again for a program with its current top star and Johnson’s cousin Roman Reigns.

“I don’t know if I have another title run, considering I’m the People’s Champion, but I don’t know if it’s another title run,” Johnson said. “I think possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. It would have to make sense.”

“It seems like Roman, you know, I’m very close with Roman obviously, and we talk about this all the time, and I continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills,” he later added. “I think he’s doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow. And that’s always the best part, I think, about that world of professional wrestling is that when someone gets anointed and given the ball to run, they either score a touchdown with it or they don’t. But then some, not only score a touchdown with it, but then they begin to change the way the game is played. And in Roman’s case, he’s slowly doing that, and you could start to read the tea leaves. And again, I’m very, very proud of him. I like everything that he’s doing. I like everything that the Usos are doing. I like what they’re doing together, and we’ll see down the road.”