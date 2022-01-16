Dwayne Johnson Announced for This Week’s Monday Night Football Manningcast

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confirmed this weekend that he’ll be on the latest edition of Monday Night Football’s “Manningcast,” watching the playoff matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals live alongside Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. Johnson wrote, “ONE ROCK⚡️💪🏾TWO MANNINGS 🏈💪🏼THREE FANNY PACKS 🙋🏽‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️Tune in to #MondayNightFootball with Peyton and Eli Manning. THIS MONDAY at 8:45ET.”

As wrestling fans were quick to point out, Johnson’s appearance will run head-to-head against this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. No matches have been confirmed so far for the Red Brand this week, though segments involving RK-Bro, Bobby Lashley and Becky Lynch & Doudrop have all been confirmed.

Last week, Johnson gave an update regarding the XFL, a league he now partially owns — “This one goes out all the football fans out there, this is big, and this is exciting news. Guys I’m so excited to let you know that one year from today [January 4th], in exactly 365 days, we will kick off our official 2023 XFL training camps. I’m so excited about this – I know you guys are excited too – and all month long, this month, our team of XFL executives are out there scouting the next great players. And I can tell you this: As an XFL owner, and a man who has proudly put these calloused, dinosaur hands in the dirt all for the love of football, I can tell you that the XFL players will be the hardest, and hungriest players in the room.

“So football nation, we are building this for you: the XFL is watching, all for the love of football. Here we go, one year from today,” he added.

