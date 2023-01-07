WWE's The Usos Overcome Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to Retain Undisputed Tag Team Titles on SmackDown

WWE's The Bloodline got a lot of attention on tonight's episode of SmackDown, opening the show and bringing it to a close with a match for Title gold. It would be The Usos putting their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line against a team of SmackDown favorites in Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Both have been thorns in the Bloodline's side for a while, and the impressive duo would give The Usos a run for their money at several parts of this match, but unfortunately, it wasn't enough to overcome The Usos, who retained their WWE Tag Team Championships.

Sheamus and McIntyre know the Bloodline well and have each tried to take Roman Reigns and his allies on their own at some point or another. Later they would team up to even the odds against The Bloodline, and now they've teamed up to face The Usos. They would give the Champions a hard time, and even managed to pull off a double White Noise on the Champions.

As Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman watched from the back and Solo Sikoa from ringside, Sheamus would get the upper hand and get Jimmy in the ring by himself. Sheamus lifted Jimmy up on his shoulders for another White Noise, but Jey was coming to help his brother. That's when Sheamus fended off Jey with a kick, and that would cost him.

When Sheamus kicked Jey away, he gave Jimmy room to get away from his just enough, and Jimmy would use that small window to roll Sheamus up. Then as the referee was focused on the count Jey used the bottom rope and his feet to keep Jimmy grounded, and that helped Jimmy get the pin and the win.

The Usos' Championship reign now stands at 537 days, and they will be looking to continue that reign as WWE heads into the Royal Rumble. It's hard to imagine they won't have to defend the Championships again there, but we'll have to wait and see.

