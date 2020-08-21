WWE Fans Are Mixed Following The Debut of Thunderdome

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, World Wrestling Entertainment has had to make a number of changes and one of the latest big experiments has arrived in the form of "Thunderdome" and fans are most assuredly mixed when it comes to the new audiences for the biggest matches of the WWE. With Summerslam just around the corner, Thunderdome is a huge number of screens that shows viewers from all around the world acting as a virtual audience that will be incorporated into the upcoming Pay Per View event.

