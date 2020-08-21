WWE Fans Are Mixed Following The Debut of Thunderdome
In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, World Wrestling Entertainment has had to make a number of changes and one of the latest big experiments has arrived in the form of "Thunderdome" and fans are most assuredly mixed when it comes to the new audiences for the biggest matches of the WWE. With Summerslam just around the corner, Thunderdome is a huge number of screens that shows viewers from all around the world acting as a virtual audience that will be incorporated into the upcoming Pay Per View event.
LET'S GOOOOO!!!! This is freakin COOL 🔥🔥 #SmackDown— Shay (@dwrestling71) August 21, 2020
#ThunderDome looks freaking awesome! Can't wait for #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/2IsCiVBIFx— Lazarus (@Lazarus_Koragg) August 21, 2020
Wow. Incredible. Out of this world. Great innovation guys- can't wait to watch tonight. Atmosphere is gonna be amazing.— Robert Lall (@roblall19) August 21, 2020
I really hope COVID ends soon, I miss the fans being there and hyping up the matches 🔥. Fans make the matches so much better!— Pauly D *Rising Phoenix* (@maximum_gt) August 21, 2020
Welcome to WWE Thunderdome pic.twitter.com/b65FAyvgNA— Fowl 'ThunderPrat' Original 🐯 (@fowl_original) August 20, 2020
Feels like it's going to be distracting.— Max MacKenzie (@CrashMK) August 20, 2020
It just looks too much like a video game, I think I prefer the cardboard cutouts the MLB are using— Brian Ulrich (@Brianulr) August 20, 2020
Much like alot of @wwe production value, it just looks too busy to me— Lee Connell (@LeeConnell12) August 21, 2020
Will there be someone dress as Santa Claus? pic.twitter.com/WxXg09gYUb— Nancy ☺️ Chilling like a villain ☺️ (@MindFreak76) August 21, 2020
