WWE ThunderDome: A First Look at the Finished Setup With Virtual Fans

With the upcoming Summerslam event, a long running Pay Per Event of the WWE, the professional wrestling organization is trying something new in its "Thunderdome" idea and we have a first look at just what the virtual audiences created for this big extravaganza looks like! In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the WWE has had to make a number of changes when it comes to their matches, but also to how each of their major events are seen as the traditional method of packing stadiums with people wouldn't exactly fly in this age of quarantine!

Summerslam is shaping up to be a good night for wrestling, with a card that features matches between Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio, Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton, and Sasha Banks and Asuka to name a few of the big time brawls. With a number of belts on the line, Thunderdome will give us a very different experience when it comes to the Pay Per View event itself, and we're crossing our fingers that the experiment will ultimately be successful.

Twitter Users Ryan Satin and Alex McCarthy posted the first images from the Thunderdome event of the WWE, showing how a wall of virtual attendees look in the background of a match between the professional wrestlers of World Wrestling Entertainment at the upcoming Summerslam:

One of the main differences that the WWE has put into place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic has been pre-recorded matches, which have tended to be far more cinematic during some of their biggest Pay Per View events. In the matches of Undertaker Vs AJ Styles in the "Boneyard Match" and Bray Wyatt Vs John Cena in the "Firefly Funhouse Match", the new versions of these professional wrestling brawls look to be the standard for some of their biggest matches moving forward.

As SummerSlam will be held at the Amway Center in Orlando, it will be interesting to see what other suprises that World Wrestling Entertainment has in store when it comes to their biggest super stars.

