Watch: A Closer Look at WWE ThunderDome's Setup

The WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center will make its debut on this week's Friday Night SmackDown, as live fans will be virtually brought back to weekly programming via massive LED screens. A first look at the setup made its way online on Monday shortly after the initial press release, but on Wednesday Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso shared a clip that closely resembles the finalized product. You can see the updated look in the video below.

“WWE has a long history of producing the greatest live spectacles in sports and entertainment, yet nothing compares to what we are creating with WWE ThunderDome,” Kevin Dunn, WWE Executive Vice President, Television Production., said in the announcement's press release. “This structure will enable us to deliver an immersive atmosphere and generate more excitement amongst the millions of fans watching our programming around the world.”

Footage from inside the Amway Center in Orlando, where WWE is working on its newest creation, the ThunderDome pic.twitter.com/WBx8Xx3U8a — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) August 19, 2020

Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer confirmed that same day that WWE's residency inside the arena will last 60 days. The press release confirmed all of the events that will take place inside the arena through the end of August.

Friday, August 21 – Friday Night SmackDown®, Amway Center, 8 pm ET on FOX

Saturday, August 22 – NXT TakeOver® XXX, Full Sail Live, 7 pm ET on WWE Network

Sunday, August 23 – SummerSlam, Amway Center, 7 pm ET on WWE Network

Monday, August 24 – Monday Night Raw®, Amway Center, 8 pm ET on USA Network

Wednesday, August 26 – NXT®, Full Sail Live, 8 pm ET on USA Network

Friday, August 28 – Friday Night SmackDown, Amway Center, 8 pm ET on FOX

Sunday, August 30 – Payback®, Amway Center, 7 pm ET on WWE Network

Monday, August 31 – Monday Night Raw, Amway Center, 8 pm ET on USA Network

“As WWE takes residency at the world-class Amway Center, we have reimagined our live event experience for today’s environment,” Brian Flinn, WWE Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, said in the release. “In partnership with The Famous Group, we will virtually bring our fans back into the show and recreate the interactive in-arena atmosphere that has been a staple of WWE events for decades.”

WWE has also released the full rules and registration for to become apart of the broadcast.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.