WWE TLC 2019 Start Time, Full Card, How to Watch

WWE’s final pay-per-view of 2019, TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs, takes place this Sunday at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The even bigns with a one-hour Kickoff show on all of WWE’s social media platforms and YouTube channel beginning a 6 p.m. ET. The full show will begin one hour later at 7 p.m. ET live on the WWE Network. Unlike previous shows, WWE officials only announced a small handful of matches for the card and reportedly plan on adding more to the show on Sunday afternoon. Check out the full card (so far) in the list below, and we’ll be sure to update the list as more matches get announced.
- Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz — There’s a couple of interesting wrinkles added in to Wyatt’s latest feud. The reigning WWE Universal Champion has only appeared as “The Fiend” in WWE matches since his return earlier this year, but his match with The Miz on Sunday will mark the first time he wrestles as the happy, laughing sweater-wearing persona we’ve seen on The Firefly Funhouse. It’s also worth noting the match won’t be for Wyatt’s world championship, since technically only The Fiend is the current champion. There’s also still questions regarding the fate of the current No. 1 contender Daniel Bryan, who hasn’t bee seen since Wyatt dragged him under the ring on a recent SmackDown episode.
- Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin (TLC Match) — The beef between Reigns and Corbin has been going on ever since the two were put on the same team at Survivor Series. Corbin believes he’s the current locker room leader on SmackDown instead of Reigns, and has used cheap insults and sneak attacks to embarrass Reigns in recent weeks.
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch (TLC Match) — Flair and Lynch both have had issues with Asuka and Kairi Sane in recent weeks, but both failed to try and take down both women in handicap matches. Even though they still can’t stand each other, the pair have agreed to join forces and take down the two Japanese stars using tables, ladders and chairs. It’s worth noting Asuka beat both Flair and Lynch at the same show with the same stipulation a year ago to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship (with an assist from Ronda Rousey)
- Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley (Tables Match)
- Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy
- WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Revival
- WWE Raw Tag Team Championships: The Viking Raiders vs. TBD (Open Challenge)