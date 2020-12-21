WWE TLC: The Hurt Business Capture the Raw Tag Team Championships

✖

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin finally captured the Raw Tag Team Championships on Sunday night at WWE's TLC pay-per-view. The pair had tried and failed for weeks to dethrone the 10-time tag team champions, but fortunes finally turned when Alexander tagged himself in and nailed Kofi Kingston with the Lumbar Check. Xavier Woods had been taken out of action moments earlier after Benjamin hit his Paydirt finisher.

The win now gives The Hurt Business another set of championships to their name, and gives Benjamin his first reign as a tag team champion in WWE in 17 years. His last reign took place when he was one-half of the World's Greatest Tag Team with Charlie Haas.

New Tag Team Champions THE HURT BUSINESS#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/0YPFo7AlHn — GIFSkull III (Backup) #WWETLC (@SkullGIF) December 21, 2020

