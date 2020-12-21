WWE Fans Love the New Look of the Inferno Match at WWE TLC
WWE surprised fans when it not only announced that Bray Wyatt's The Fiend would be fighting against Randy Orton, but that they would be squaring off in an "Inferno Match", where the loser is the one who actually catches on fire! With the flames of the night being summoned in stunning moment by the Fiend, fans were left breathless by seeing the ring transform into a literal inferno as both Orton and Wyatt's alter ego squared off against one another! With the Fiend continuing to carve a strange path in the world of the WWE, this new setting was definitely his style!
What did you think of TLC's Inferno Match? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling!
No One Might Ever Be The Same
By God Almighty Randy may never be the same again after this match. #WWETLC #InfernoMatch— WallyWonka (@WallyWonkaWordz) December 21, 2020
Spot On
Live look at Firefly Inferno match #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/zMRkGdd8Xd— Will Stomp (@ApollosGamedom) December 21, 2020
They're One In The Same
Is this an inferno match or attempted murder charges? #WWETLC— The Shann Mann (@RealCrazyBill) December 21, 2020
Pun Received
This inferno match lit! (Pun)— Fatter Aaron Donald (@Mike_Coop) December 21, 2020
Second Pun Received
This inferno match is 🔥🔥🔥 (no pun intended) #WWETLC— UndisputedMan (@MrJames1991) December 21, 2020
Lovin' It
I love this @WWE 🔥🔥🔥 #FireflyInfernoMatch #WWETLC randy almost doo doo inside his draws! Reminds me of Taker and Kane's inferno match! pic.twitter.com/jaqKOvwV33— Biskane_Onacona (@Biskane35) December 21, 2020
This.
Me watching the inferno match pic.twitter.com/z0TEFwLPeH— The 10pc. Killa (@Meezyblvd) December 21, 2020
An Inferno For Sure
Me, watching this Firefly Inferno match.#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/MI9e7VeNdE— П Λ J BΣПƬΛYGΛ (@NajIsLike) December 21, 2020