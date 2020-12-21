WWE Fans Love the New Look of the Inferno Match at WWE TLC

WWE surprised fans when it not only announced that Bray Wyatt's The Fiend would be fighting against Randy Orton, but that they would be squaring off in an "Inferno Match", where the loser is the one who actually catches on fire! With the flames of the night being summoned in stunning moment by the Fiend, fans were left breathless by seeing the ring transform into a literal inferno as both Orton and Wyatt's alter ego squared off against one another! With the Fiend continuing to carve a strange path in the world of the WWE, this new setting was definitely his style!

(Photo: WWE)

