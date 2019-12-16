WWE TLC 2019: The New Day Retain Their SmackDown Tag Titles in a Violent Ladder Match

Kofi Kingston and Big E kept The New Day‘s seventh tag title reign alive on Sunday as the pair beat The Revival in a ladder match to keep their SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The match was incredibly violent throughout, as Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder found innovative ways to hurt the champs over and over with ladders. The final sequence saw Kingston, who had been trapped at the top of a ladder for several minutes, manage to bash the title belts right in Dawson’s face and cause him to crash through a ladder on the floor below. Kingston then managed to readjust himself and pull down both titles as they swung back and forth above the ring.

E probably had the worst bump of the night when he was suplexed form the top turnbuckle onto an elevated ladder, on to scrape the side of it with his back.

But the big man managed to get a bit of revenge, hitting Wilder with a Big Ending from the top of a lader