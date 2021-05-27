WWE Releases Another Major Commentator

✖

WWE's ongoing run of releases continued on Thursday, as Fightful' Sean Ross Sapp broke the news that former Monday Night Raw play-by-play commentator Tom Phillips has been let go. Phillips first started working for WWE via backstage interviews on the WWE App in 2011. He gradually made his way onto television via his backstage interviews and would eventually work as a commentator for NXT, SmackDown, 205 Live, NXT UK and Raw. He was replaced by Adnan Virk at the Raw commentary desk on April 12, but Virk announced he was leaving the company on Tuesday.

When Virk took over WWE initially stated that Phillips would stay with the company as Senior Manager of On-Air Talent while working on "special projects for WWE programming on Peacock." Neither he nor WWE have officially commented on the release as of yet.

WWE confirmed on Wednesday that former UFC and Bellator commentator Jimmy Smith will be taking over as the new voice of Monday Night Raw. Smith responded to the news by tweeting, "Hey guys, well it's been a busy day. Apparently @WWE liked my work so far. I know I'm stepping into a new world (I WAS a Mr. Perfect and Bruiser Brody fanatic however) but know I'll do everything I can to honor the athletes and fans. Watch Monday and judge my work for yourself."

On top of the numerous executive and office employees released throughout this week (reportedly due to certain departments being combined over perceived redundancies), WWE has let numerous wrestlers, WWE Performance Center trainees and referees since April 15. Here's a list of every wrestler who has been cut:

Samoa Joe

Peyton Royce

Billie Kay

Mickie James

Chelsea Green

Tucker

Kalisto

Wesley Blake

Bo Dallas

Mojo Rawley

Alexander Wolfe

Velveteen Dream

Ezra Judge

Skyler Story

Vanessa Borne

Jessamyn Duke

Kavita Devi

This story is developing...