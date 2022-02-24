WWE: Tommaso Ciampa Might Have Said Goodbye to NXT in Heartfelt Promo

Tommaso Ciampa was the first NXT Champion of the 2.0 Era, and he was also one of the foundations of the previous Black and Gold era, so you can understand how at this point he is pretty synonymous with NXT as a brand. Lately though Ciampa has been making appearances on Monday Night Raw, and coupled with the fact that Bron Breakker is now the NXT Champion, many have started to assume he is headed to Raw full time, and his latest promo in NXT seems to indicate that move is coming very soon.

After NXT went off air last night, Ciampa had a microphone and delivered a passionate promo. He talked about the last three years of his life and how much it has meant to him to stand in this ring. He then said he was born in NXT and ended his promo with “I tell you this from the bottom of my soul, I love you, I love this place, I thank you. Together forever, we are…NXT!”.

You can find the full promo below (via NoDQ).

“I promised myself that I wouldn’t talk riding highs of emotions. Sometimes I lose myself a little but damn it, if not having my neck beat to hell by Dolph Ziggler tonight didn’t remind me of the last three years of my life,” Ciampa said. “What I’ve been through to stand in this ring and what it means to me to be born in NXT and hear you people chanting NXT with all the damn passion that you have in your existence. I tell you this from the bottom of my soul, I love you, I love this place, I thank you. Together forever, we are… [NXT!]”

Last night on NXT Ciampa took on Dolph Ziggler one on one, and he had the match in hand it seemed until a rogue cameraman ambushed him and attacked him, paving the way for Ziggler to get the victory.

Ciampa will likely get some payback on Ziggler on next week’s Raw, but he’s also recently teamed with Finn Balor, so that looks like a pairing that will stay intact over the next few weeks.

Ciampa and Breakker also teased a rubber match between them since they’ve both won one in their feud, so whenever that happens, that will likely be Ciampa’s last match in NXT if things keep trending this way.

Are you excited to see Ciampa on Raw? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!