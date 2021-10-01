WWE Star Announces Engagement to Fellow Wrestler

Friday Night SmackDown star Toni Storm officially confirmed on Friday morning that she and New Japan Pro Wrestling Juice Robinson are engaged. The former NXT UK Women’s Champion posted photos of Robinson getting down on one knee in front of a house (presumably their’s), while writing in the caption, “Pop the champagne I’m changing my last name.”

The post had more than 60,000 likes by Friday evening and wrestlers like Mickie James, Sasha Banks, Will Ospreay, Penelope Ford and Drake Maverick all congratulated the happy couple.

WWE also congratulated the two, writing on WWE.com, “Congratulations and best wishes to the happy couple as they embark on this exciting new chapter.” The pair’s relationship went public back in June 2020.

Robinson previously wrestled in WWE as CJ Parker while on the NXT brand but left the company in 2015 after requesting his release. Meanwhile, Storm didn’t start wrestling under the WWE banner until the 2017 Mae Young Classic. She signed with WWE a year later and began on the NXT UK brand before hopping over stateside at NXT TakeOver 31 last October. She was then called up to the SmackDown roster in July but has only wrestled twice since arriving.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1444006701003333635?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The news comes one week after another wrestling couple — Raw’s Karrion Kross and NXT’s Scarlett — announced their engagement.