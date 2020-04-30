The Top 10 Highest-Paid WWE Superstars of 2020

The top 10 list for the highest-paid active WWE Superstars for 2020 was released via Forbes earlier this month, and the end results are fairly shocking. The list only includes one current world champion (and he's at the very bottom) two part-time wrestlers and three McMahon family members. A few of the names have popped up on this list in previous years, though there has been one noticeable change in Becky Lynch being the only active female wrestler to crack the top 10. What do you think of the list? Are there some Superstars you'd like to see make their way onto it? Let us know down in the comments!

10. Braun Strowman — $1.9 Million (Photo: WWE) "The Monster Among Men" filled in for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36 and wound up finally winning his first world championship, beating Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship with just a few Running Powerslams.

9. Stephanie McMahon — $2.1 Million (Photo: WWE) McMahon hasn't been on WWE television (minus a video phone call with Triple H) in over a year, but she's still plenty busy as WWE's Chief Branding Officer and a board member.

8. Shane McMahon — $2.1 Million (Photo: WWE) The son of Vince McMahon wound up having a much busier 2019 than fans expected, winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championships with The Miz at the start of the year followed by a heel turn that resulted in feuds with Miz, Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens. His last match took place during Friday Night SmackDown's FOX premiere in October, though he has been backstage for a number of events since then.

7. Goldberg — $3 Million (Photo: WWE) The 53-year-old WWE Hall of Famer shocked the world at SuperShowDown when he beat "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to become WWE Universal Champion for the second time. His brief reign was supposed to culminate in a match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36, but "The Big Dog" pulled himself from the event due to health concerns. Goldberg hasn't shown up again since dropping the title to Braun Strowman.

6. Becky Lynch — $3.1 Million (Photo: WWE) "The Man" hit a full year as Raw Women's Champion at WrestleMania 36 when she rolled up Shayna Baszler for a victory.

5. Triple H — $3.3 Million (Photo: WWE.com) "The Game" celebrated his 25th Anniversary of arriving in WWE in April, and currently works as the company's Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development.

4. Seth Rollins — $4 Million (Photo: WWE) After spending the bulk of 2019 either chasing or holding the WWE Universal Championship as Raw's top babyface, Rollins turned heel late in the year and introduced his new persona, "The Monday Night Messiah." He then lost to Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, but has a shot at Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship booked for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

3. Randy Orton — $4.1 Million (Photo: WWE) Thanks to his feud with Edge, Orton has re-established himself as one of WWE's most hated wrestlers. He wound up losing a Last Man Standing Match to his old tag partner at WrestleMania and hasn't been seen since.

2. Roman Reigns — $5 Million (Photo: WWE) Due to his immune system being compromised from his battle with leukemia and his situation at home (he has three kids and his wife is pregnant with two more), Reigns opted out of competing at WrestleMania 36. He hasn't been on WWE television since, and likely won't be for quite some time.