Watch: WWE Names the Top Five WWE SmackDown Matches of All Time

In honor of Friday Night SmackDown moving to FOX this Friday, WWE released a compilation of what the company considers to be the top five matches in the history of the Blue Brand over the weekend. The list included some strange choices and favors a few recent matches over bouts from the past, but there are still a couple that usually wind up in the “best matches of all time” conversation. The list includes The New Day defeating The Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in August 2018, the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match from June 2017, The Shield vs. Team Hell No and Randy Orton in a six-man tag match from June 2013, the one-hour Iron Man match between Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar and the No Disqualification match between Edge and Eddie Guerrero from 2002.

Needless to say, there’s a lot to unpack in that list. For starters it’s a surprise to see Lesnar vs. Angle at anything lower than No. 1 considering many fans rank that match as one of the best in all of WWE history to air on free television. “The Beast” famously beat Angle 5-4 after 60 minutes to win back the WWE Championship after dropping it to Angle months earlier at Vengeance.

There’s also a number of matches that are noticeable absent, including the third Tables, Ladders and Chairs match in company history, the elimination match between Edge, Angle, Guerrero and Benoit (though they probably kept that one off the list because of the latter’s involvement) or any match involving major SmackDown stars like John Cena, Batista, The Rock, Steve Austin and AJ Styles.

SmackDown’s premiere on FOX already has three matches announced — WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Lesnar, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley and Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon in a ladder match where the loser will be fired.

On top of that the show will also serve as SmackDown’s 20th Anniversary special, featuring a laundry list of former stars including Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Angle, Mick Foley, Sting, Goldberg, Trish Stratus and Lita.

WWE will follow that show with the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Oct. 6. Three matches have been booked for that show — Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt, Raw Women’s Champion Lynch vs. Banks (both inside Hell in a Cell) and Daniel Bryan & Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan & Luke Harper.