WWE's Toxic Attraction Retains NXT Tag Team Titles at In Your House

The second match of tonight's NXT In Your House was for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships, with Champions Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) taking on Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, and things immediately got chaotic with both teams colliding before the bell was even hit. At one point it looked as if Chance and Carter were set to take the Titles, but the referee missed a key moment that allowed Dolin to cover Carter for the pin and the win, allowing Toxic Attraction to retain their NXT Women's Championships at In Your House! You can check out all the details on the full match below.

After an initial run from Carter and Chance Dolin and Jayne took control, keeping Chance away from her corner and her partner. Dolin looked to ground Chance and take away her speed, but then Chance was able to buy some space with a slick maneuver that had her bouncing off of Carter's back. Jayne tried to isolate Chance again but she went around her and tagged in Carter.

Carter went on a rampage, knocking Dolin off the apron and knocking Jayne down hard with a boot to the head but Jayne kicked out of the cover. Jayne came back with a forearm and tagged in Dolin, and then Carter was hit with a suplex and a kick to the head, but she still kicked out of the cover attempt.

Carter brought Jayne into the corner and set up Chance for a maneuver off the top rope but she kicked out. Then they lifted her up top but Dolin came to interfere only to get rocked by twin super kicks, and then they brought Jayne down on top of Dolin. Carter went for the cover but Jayne kicked out. Chance was tagged and Jayne brought her down on the mat while Dolin pushed Carter to the outside. Then they combined for a high low maneuver and covered Chance but Carter got in at the last second to break it up.

Carter then took out Jayne and both ended up on the outside, leaving Dolin and Chance in the ring. Dolin taunted a bit and then they traded strikes and chops. Chance hit a kick to the midsection and brought her down hard on the mat, and then jumped off her back with a splash and pinned her but Dolin kicked out. Carter brought Dolin over and Chance jumped off the top rope with an impressive splash only for Jayne to pull her partner out. Then Jayne slammed Chance down on the outside. Carter returned the favor and went to pick up Dolin but she got away. Carter rolled Dolin through but she pushed her into Jayne's fist and went for the cover to retain their Titles.

