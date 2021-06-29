WWE Potentially Changing Two Superstars' Names Based on Recent Trademarks

✖

WWE might be in the process of changing up the names of two Superstars if their latest trademark filings are any indication. The first, which was hinted at during this week's Monday Night Raw, is for Nikki Cross' new superhero persona Nikki ASH (Almost a Super Hero). Cross debuted the caped persona last week, explaining on Twitter, "Bringing THIS to life has given me such joy. The roll I have been on @wwe gave me the boost I needed to unveil this to the [Earth emoji] , that everyone has that spark and they can try anything they want to, just listen to your heart. I want to blossom like a butterfly. I want us all to."

The Raw commentary team went back and forth on calling her Nikki Ash throughout her match with Shayna Baszler. Given that NXT's Karrion Kross has been competing in dark matches recently, it's possible WWE didn't want to have two wrestlers on the same show with nearly identical last names.

The other trademark filing was for "Happy Corbin," which seems to be referencing Baron Corbin. The former United States Champion recently lost his title as King of the Ring to Shinsuke Nakamura, so it's possible this will tie in to whatever WWE has in store for him next.

