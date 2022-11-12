WWE's Tribute to the Troops Special Spoilers Revealed

After last night's episode of WWE SmackDown came to a close, WWE filmed its newest Tribute to the Troops special, which is also the 20th anniversary of the event. The special is set to air sometime next month according to the commentary team, but no specific release date was revealed. PWInsider shared the results from the upcoming special, which seems to include three matches and features stars like Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey, and Imperium, and Braun Strowman, and you can find the full rundown of the matches and results below.

Drew McIntyre teamed up with Sheamus and Ricochet to take on Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci), and the faces would get the win. Then Rousey would team up with Shayna Baszler to take on Tamina and Emma, and Rousey and Baszler would get the win there. Things would close out with Strowman vs LA Knight, and Strowman would get the win there.

Tribute for the Troops specials typically don't worry about storyline feuds, so teams made for it might not transfer over, though it is interesting to see Tamina and Emma as a Tag Team, and if that ends up becoming a standard thing.

Emma made her return to WWE during last week's SmackDown, and she would face Ronda Rousey during her latest open challenge. Rousey would defeat her, but in backstage segments since, Emma has said she knows what she did wrong and seems to be looking for another shot at the Champion. Pairing her in a Tag Team would be a swerve but it would also bolster a Women's Tag Team division that is seriously needing new teams. We'll just have to wait and see.

Up next for WWE is Survivor Series War Games, which will feature two War Games matches and will be the first time the War Games stipulation has been used in a premium live event on the main roster. We're still waiting on a full card and lineup, but last night we did get a confirmation that Rousey will defend her Title against Shotzi at the event, and more matches should be confirmed during next week's shows.

