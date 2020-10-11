Triple H Picks Which WWE Match Could Be This Generation's The Rock vs. Steve Austin

✖

Triple H took part in a WWE panel during New York Comic Con this weekend when the subject of a match between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns came up. A lot has changed since the two clashed back at WrestleMania 35, and between the WWE Draft and the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view there has been some speculation that the match could be on the horizon. However the two champs were quickly drafted back to their respective shows on Friday night, and "The Game" said he hopes WWE lets the anticipation for the match simmer for a while. He even went so far as to compare it to previous matches like Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair and the Steve Austin vs. The Rock trilogy.

"I would love to see that percolate because I think that a couple of years down the road Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre is a Hulk Hogan-Ric Flair scenario, Rock-'Stone Cold' Steve Austin scenario, and you don't want to hit that before it peaks," Triple H said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "That's what makes the draft so exciting to me is those moments in time where you were like, 'well, what if?' and then 'what if' becomes a reality."

McIntyre recently pitched the idea of the two clashing in order to unify the two world championships.

"If I could only have one title I would like to have a super match with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and create a dominating champion; that would be a tremendous match," McIntyre told ViBe & Wrestling. "Roman is the guy who has proven his worth for many years and even though now he has had a short period of absence but it has returned with a different attitude, a new look, bigger and stronger than he ever was and he still has a talent for framing and that's what I want to show, that I can be the Superstar that he is and it is inevitable that in the future we will have a match between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns, title versus title, that would be the biggest match."

