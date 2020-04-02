Triple H Teases How Roman Reigns Will Be Removed From the WrestleMania 36 Card

Roman Reigns confirmed on Monday via his Instagram that he would be missing WrestleMania 36 in order to protect himself and his family from possibly getting suck during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As of now WWE is still advertising his Universal Championship match with Goldberg on their website and on television and only have one episode of SmackDown left before the taped WrestleMania starts on Saturday. In an interview with Ariel Helwani on Wednesday night, Triple H explained that WWE hasn’t made Reigns’ departure official because they plan to write him off the show “in a unique way.”

“You can watch our business in multiple different ways. One of them is the storyline aspect of it and to follow the storyline. Another way is the online component of it and the reality of it behind it,” Hunter said. “Roman has his situation and his reasons for doing the things he’s doing, but I will say from our standpoint and the storyline standpoint, it’s going to play out in a unique manner and we want it to play out that way. I don’t want to give away the ending of the movie before the movie takes place. Everybody just has to watch and see how this unfolds. It will unfold in a unique way and I think it will be meaningful for everybody.”

Ever since the news of Reigns’ absence broke last week, reports have been swirling that Braun Strowman (who is not officially booked for any WrestleMania match at the moment) would be his replacement.

“All you know is what you think,” Reigns said in an Instagram video. “‘Oh, well his health’ and this and that, but you don’t know what else is going on in my life. You don’t know if I have newborns. You don’t know if I have family in my household, older family. So yeah, like the old saying, man … go and flip that cover open and read a few pages, get into a few chapters before you really start running your mouth. And just take this time to better yourself, be present and make the most out of this.”

Here’s the official WrestleMania 36 card as of Thursday. Matches that have reportedly been changed though haven’t been confirmed by WWE are marked with a “*.”