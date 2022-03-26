WWE’s Undertaker Driving the Pace Car for Nascar EchoPark Grand Prix

WWE Legend The Undertaker is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, and he will be inducted by World Wrestling Entertainment’s Chairman himself Vince McMahon, so it’s already a banner WrestleMania week for the Deadman. Now he is adding another check to the bucket list, as during tonight’s episode of SmackDown it was announced that Undertaker is set to appear during this Sunday’s Nascar at COTA’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, leading the field to the green flag as the Honorary Pace Car driver. You can purchase tickets for the event right here.

The Undertaker couldn’t be more thrilled to take part in the event, saying “I am honored to be the Honorary Pace Car driver at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in Austin. It’s a big week for Texas with WrestleMania in Dallas on April 2 and April 3, and I am excited to kick it off at Circuit of The Americas.”

Looking at the picture revealed for his Nascar appearance, it’s easy to get some American Badass vibes from it, a look and persona that Undertaker feels was a bit cut short.

“I think we cut that off,” Calaway told ComicBook.com. “We cut that off kind of early when we did the American Badass the first time. I think we could have got a little more mileage out of it, but, it was a different variation. It was an older iteration of it. The American Badass has got a few more years on him. He’s a little more grizzled even. And there were still so many I think, aspects of The Undertake you could see in there, so I think it was just like I’ve wrapped everything all together. And I think those people were really excited.”

Next Friday Undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside Vader and Queen Sharmell, and during the ceremony, the Warrior Award will be given in honor of Shad Gaspard. The Induction Ceremony will take place after SmackDown and will start at 10:30 PM EST. SmackDown will start at its normal time of 8 PM EST.

