The Undertaker Has a Funny Twitter Interaction With Chris Jericho Over Catchphrases

It’s very rare to see The Undertaker interact with people on Twitter. But when somebody brought up that “The Deadman” was using a term that Chris Jericho often uses on AEW Dynamite, he felt compelled to say something. The interaction started when a fan claimed Taker had a lawsuit on the way for using the word “a—clown” during his promo on Monday Night Raw. Jericho said that wouldn’t be happening, given the respect “The Phenom” had earned over the years.

“Hardly! He’s the @undertaker…he can used as many of my catch phrases as he wants!!!” Jericho said.

Funnily enough, Taker apologized anyway.

My bad @IAmJericho ….I knew I had heard that somewhere before…. — Undertaker (@undertaker) March 31, 2020

Undertaker cut a semi-shoot promo during Raw on AJ Styles, saying that he didn’t try to challenge him back in his prime because he was happy being “a big fish in a small pond” [i.e. TNA Wrestling]. The two will meet in a Boneyard Match this weekend at WrestleMania 36, which will reportedly take place on a closed set away from the WWE Performance Center.

Meanwhile Jericho closed out last week’s AEW Dynamite by getting into a war of words with Matt Hardy, who rejected “Le Champion’s” offer to join The Inner Circle and remained on The Elite’s side for their upcoming Blood & Guts (WarGames) match.

