The Undertaker Describes the Falling Out He and Vince McMahon Had Over His Starrcast II Booking

The latest episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride dropped on Sunday morning, featuring an interesting glimpse into the relationship between Mark Calaway and Vince McMahon. Following the infamous Crown Jewel 2018 match between The Brothers of Destruction and D-Generation X, Calaway started expanding his presence outside the world of wrestling through his social media accounts. Then in February 2019 the shocking news broke that he was booked for the Starrcast II fan convention that coming April in Las Vegas, an event that famously coincided with All Elite Wrestling's first official pay-per-view, Double or Nothing.

Calaway said the announcement enraged McMahon, because it got fans thinking that Calaway might show up in some capacity at Double or Nothing. "The Phenom" explained nothing like that was going to happen, but the damage was already done.

"I'd agreed to do an autograph signing in Las Vegas," Calaway said. "It wasn't pitched to me that the other company (AEW) had a show that was running right parallel to this autograph signing. I was oblivious, I wasn't keeping up with what was going on or anything like that. Vince calls me like, 'what are you doing?' I say, 'I'm doing a signing.' He goes, 'Well, yeah. But, you got all these people thinking you're going to do this.' That's stupid. Anybody that knows anything about me, knows that I'm not going to a different company. I've been here forever, I ain't going anywhere. I'm not going to jump ship to go to [AEW]. Why would I?

"Vince and I had a little bit of a falling out over it, and I understand where he was coming from," he continued. "He's got a business to run. I understand his position. But I also had a position of my own that needed to be understood. We didn't talk for a little while and then we both let our guard down enough to talk and then we got things worked out. It's all been sunshine and rainbows since."

Bother Calaway and Kurt Angle were eventually pulled from the Starrcast II event.

