WWE's United States vs Vince McMahon Series Gets Disney and Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Showrunners

WWE has been busy on the television front lately, revealing a brand new drama series titled Pinned earlier today, but that's not the only log in the fire. WWE and Blumhouse are also working on a scripted show all about the trial in the 90s that saw the United States Government indict Vince McMahon for allegedly supplying steroids to WWE superstars, and it's fittingly titled The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon. He was acquitted unanimously and now this infamous story is being brought to television by showrunners Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, which fans will know from their work on Transparent, Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (via THR).

It might seem odd that the duo who helped bring A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood to life, which was an adaptation of Tom Junod's Esquire story on Fred Rogers, would also be the ones to craft a story involving professional wrestling, the government, and steroids, but they're also working on a new mini-series for Netflix on the opioid epidemic titled Painkiller, so they've shown they can take on projects of all genres.

"Vince McMahon is a living legend. We are thrilled to tell his larger than life story with our partners at Blumhouse and WWE," Harpster and Fitzerman-Blue said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Blumhouse is thrilled to be partnering with Noah and Micah on this project," said Blumhouse TV president Chris McCumber. "Their ability to bring iconic characters to life in a nuanced, dramatic, and fully realized way is the reason they are the perfect fit to tell the story of The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon."

No release date has been announced yet, but we'll keep you posted as more details are released.

