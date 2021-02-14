WWE Celebrates Valentine's Day 2021 By Ranking the Best Couples as Tag Teams

✖

The WWE roster has its fair share of couples, and whenever two wrestlers make their relationships public knowledge the company will often pair the two up for mixed tag matches. The latest WWE Top 10 took that trend and tied it in with Valentine's Day, ranking the best couples who also worked together as tag teams.

The list was packed with matches from the past few years, including Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's team up at Extreme Rules 2019, Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse from Hell in a Cell 2018, Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae's numerous team-ups, Triple H & Stephanie McMahon facing Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34 and Bianca Belair and Montez Ford working together on Raw last year. Check out the full rankings in the video below.

Love was in the air, and team chemistry was at an all-time high when these 10 couples joined forces in WWE action. pic.twitter.com/ZsIqjd62GY — WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2021

Rollins and Lynch's team-up was the biggest in recent memory, as the two were the reigning Universal Champion and Raw Women's Champion at the time and had recently announced their engagement. However, fans eventually grew tired of the commentary team constantly bringing up their relationship, and Lynch even admitted in interviews that she grew tired of it as well.

"The way I look at it is, oh my god, if I was a fan and I saw two of the best, the male and female best fighting together side-by-side I would be into that," Lynch said on BarnBurner Radio in August of that year. "And if you know we're in a relationship, then you know. If you know, you know. But of course, it was mentioned every five minutes in case you didn't know and I think that was a little off-putting. Because people, they don't want to see 'The Man' needing a man. They don't want to see Seth Rollins needing anybody else, because we're two powerful entities on our own. And fighting side-by-side like, 'Ok, I've got your back, you've got my back, let's do this. Let's beat the bejesus out of these people,' that's cool.

"When it's all about our freaking relationship and that's forced, nobody was into that. Am I wrong? No everybody was like, 'We get it! We don't need to be told, shut the hell up!' Sometimes I think over-explain things where it's just like, let's let people make their own minds and then whatever opinions they have, that's their opinion," she added. "And let's go with that."