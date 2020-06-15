WWE's Viking Raiders and Street Profits Team Up to Fight Ninjas in Wild Impromptu Cinematic Match at Backlash

✖

WWE Backlash took a crazy turn tonight courtesy of the Street Profits and the Viking Raiders, who were supposed to have an official match during the show. That never actually happened though, because instead, we got an impromptu cinematic match between the two teams that was, well, absolutely insane. The match ended up being this surreal dream-like sequence that had the Raiders and Profits fighting it out in the arena but ended up with them facing ninjas, fighting with bowling balls and golf clubs, and more, and by the end of it, the two teams even teamed up against those ninjas and formed the Viking Profits.

First, the two teams faced off backstage, with the Raiders holding shields and weapons, including a bowling ball and an ax. The Street Profits had golf clubs, but they decided to run.

Once the Viking Raiders caught up with them they all agreed to throw down their weapons, but the fight continued, with windows being shattered turkey legs being wielded.

Eventually, all four ended up confronted with a group of ninjas on motorcycles, and one of them was revealed to be Akira Tozawa, who said anything they could do they could do better. The Viking Raiders and Street Profits then joined forces, becoming a new team, and they took on all of the Ninjas.

Tozawa then revealed a massive man in his corner, and that ended up with the Turkey Leg (which had fallen to the floor) being summoned like Thor's hammer to his hand, but then the group ran away by escaping atop of a truck's roof.

That ended with them in a trash bin, and once a tentacle of some kind spawned from the ground they all scrambled out of it.

It was crazy, but it was also memorable and was easily one of the best things at Backlash.

Check out the full card for Backlash below:

Edge vs. Randy Orton

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Nia Jax

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. Andrade

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

