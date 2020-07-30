Vince McMahon on Why AEW and NXT's Ratings Have Held Strong During the Pandemic Compared to WWE Raw and SmackDown

By Connor Casey

WWE hosted its latest quarterly earnings call on Thursday afternoon, and during a Q&A session Vince McMahon was directly asked about AEW. The question was specifically regarding why both the Jacksonville-based promotion and NXT have both recovered from the initial drop caused by the coronavirus pandemic, while Raw has broken records multiple times for record-low ratings and viewership in the past few months.

"I think it's because those are new," McMahon responded, adding that they're doing their best to try and make Raw and SmackDown feel "youthful."

0comments

This story is developing...

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of