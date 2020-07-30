Vince McMahon on Why AEW and NXT's Ratings Have Held Strong During the Pandemic Compared to WWE Raw and SmackDown

WWE hosted its latest quarterly earnings call on Thursday afternoon, and during a Q&A session Vince McMahon was directly asked about AEW. The question was specifically regarding why both the Jacksonville-based promotion and NXT have both recovered from the initial drop caused by the coronavirus pandemic, while Raw has broken records multiple times for record-low ratings and viewership in the past few months.

"I think it's because those are new," McMahon responded, adding that they're doing their best to try and make Raw and SmackDown feel "youthful."

Q: ...Given Paul's success with NXT, do you think he could be of help on Raw and Smackdown? Vince: That was a lot... I think both (NXT and AEW) are new. It's up to us to make Raw & SD more new and youthful... You always have to build characters, constantly... — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) July 30, 2020

This story is developing...

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.