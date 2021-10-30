WWE: Watch Paul Heyman Tag Into Roman Reigns Dark Match After SmackDown

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown was full of interesting matchups and comedic moments, though few of them can surpass watching Paul Heyman ask to be tagged into a match with Roman Reigns and The Usos taking on the Street Profits. That’s exactly what happened though after SmackDown went off the air, and as you can watch in the video below (from WrestleZone’s John Clark), it was hilarious. Many were wondering why Reigns didn’t appear during the televised SmackDown, and while we still don’t know the reason for that absence, it appears fans in attendance got a fun dark match and amazing moment to head home with.

As you can see in the video, Reigns is waiting in the wings along with Jey Uso as Jimmy battles it out with Montez Ford. At some point, something happens that enrages Heyman, and he can be seen taking his suit jacket off and putting it on the announcer’s desk.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/johnrclark12/status/1454270323218583558

He then gets up on the side of the ring and puts his hand out to Jimmy, asking to tag him in. You can see Reigns’ face is quite puzzled, and Jimmy doesn’t know whether to tag him in or not. The crowd starts chanting ECW, and after a few more chants Jimmy tags him in.

Heyman goes between the ropes to get into the match, but unfortunately, he catches his foot on the ropes as he enters and trips and falls face-first onto the mat. As he scrambles Ford takes advantage and starts punching him until Jimmy tags in and pulls him away. Heyman then gets out of the ring and heads over to the announce desk.

Reigns follows him and stands next to him and shakes his head, though at one point it seems like he’s laughing. The crowd starts chanting again as Reigns looks on, and then Heyman picks up his jacket again, only this time he turns it inside out before putting it back on.

If you were in attendance, you probably really enjoyed this, and it’s a cool thing for the fans at the live event.

What did you think of the match?