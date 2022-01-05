WWE Fans Furious Over William Regal’s Firing

William Regal was released by the WWE on Wednesday as part of the company’s latest wave of firings, which centered around staff members of the WWE Performance Center. Regal had been with the company since 2000 and was decorated as a four-time tag team champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, Hardcore Champion, European Champion and King of the Ring. But in 2014 he began transitioning to a backstage role, working as NXT’s general manager on-camera and Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting. While he rejected stepping down as Gm multiple times in 2021, he stopped appearing on NXT programming following its 2.0 reboot in September.
Regal was beloved by fans and wrestlers alike for his time in NXT both on-camera and backstage. Fans quickly took to Twitter after the news dropped to voice their outrage and pay their respects to the British star, and you can see some of the best reactions below: