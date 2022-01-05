WWE Fans Furious Over William Regal’s Firing

William Regal was released by the WWE on Wednesday as part of the company’s latest wave of firings, which centered around staff members of the WWE Performance Center. Regal had been with the company since 2000 and was decorated as a four-time tag team champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, Hardcore Champion, European Champion and King of the Ring. But in 2014 he began transitioning to a backstage role, working as NXT’s general manager on-camera and Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting. While he rejected stepping down as Gm multiple times in 2021, he stopped appearing on NXT programming following its 2.0 reboot in September.

Regal was beloved by fans and wrestlers alike for his time in NXT both on-camera and backstage. Fans quickly took to Twitter after the news dropped to voice their outrage and pay their respects to the British star, and you can see some of the best reactions below:

From Johnny Wrestling

If it wasn't for William Regal a lot of your favorite guys wouldn't be on television. He got so many of us "indie guys" an opportunity. He will never take credit for that, but he deserves his flowers for helping and molding this generation of wrestlers. #ThankYouRegal pic.twitter.com/ib8GFIHHzE — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) January 5, 2022

We Smell Money

https://twitter.com/JoeStephenson96/status/1478844671199690752?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

What Should Have Been

https://twitter.com/EvanMcFarlane/status/1478843046565486598?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Pure Professional

William regal is invaluable when it comes to knowledge in professional wrestling.



The key words I keep thinking about are "professional wrestling". — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) January 5, 2022

All Elite?

https://twitter.com/TheLouisDangoor/status/1478845308847235075?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

If William Regal shows up in AEW and just so he can shout “BLOOD AND GUTS” that would be fine by me. — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) January 5, 2022

A King

William Regal is absolutely one of the best. Fantastic in-ring career and a very important figure in the formation of many of the current superstars as well as the PC. You’re going to see a lot of people posting appreciation to him in the next 24 hours and he deserves it all. pic.twitter.com/nBTZADvNA0 — Kat Bourne – Peacockery (@MissPeacockery) January 5, 2022

Unquestionably Integral

NXT 2014-2019 was as great a wrestling product as you could ever wish to watch. William Regal was an integral part of all that success. He is a genius, whether that’s as a wrestler, an on screen character, a trainer, a scout, you name it



William Regal forever ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/jn48D84ycb — Wrestling Travel (@WrestlingTravel) January 5, 2022

Beloved