‘Monday Night RAW’ Teases Women Tag Team Titles

The WWE has taken a big step towards the rumored addition of a new women’s championship.

Tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW featured Sasha Banks and Bayley answering “fan” questions in the middle of the ring. Banks and Bayley noted that they would be remaining tag team partners for the foreseeable future and mentioned that they wanted to be the first ever WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

The WWE has seemingly been considering a new championship title for the women’s division for months. After the success of the all-women Evolution PPV earlier this year, the WWE is considering beefing up the division by adding Tag Team Championships that would be defended on both the Raw and Smackdown brands, and possibly even the NXT developmental brand.

The women’s division has several factions and tag teams that could instantly compete for the new titles if the WWE decides to make them a reality. Monday Night RAW alone has Banks and Bayley‘s “Boss and Hug Connection,” the Riott Squad, and Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax. There’s even the current alliance of Ronda Rousey and Natalya…although Rousey will likely remain in the RAW Women’s Championship for the foreseeable future.

Giving the women’s division a new title would add some easy storylines and give the growing division something to do when not chasing the RAW or Smackdown Women’s Championship. It seems that the bulk of the women’s division is stuck on the sidelines whenever they’re not next in line for a women’s title opportunity.

The only issue with adding Women’s Tag Team titles is that the WWE doesn’t really need even more titles. With two men’s tag team titles, the US Championship, Intercontinental Championship, WWE Championship, Universal Championship, Cruiserweight Championship, and the two women’s titles, there’s just not enough room to feature every title on PPVs as is. Unless the WWE wants to start making some of these titles “TV titles,” these titles might just get relegated to pre-shows.

