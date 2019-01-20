WWE To Reveal Final Women’s Royal Rumble Entrants Via Twitter

WWE will announce most of the rest of the Women’s Royal Rumble field on Sunday afternoon via the company’s Twitter page.

The company announced the move on Saturday, noting that they will reveal a new entrant for the match on their Twitter page every 30 minutes, starting at 12:00 p.m. Eastern.

The full release from WWE is as follows.

Let’s reveal who’s rumbling, shall we?

In a WWE first, a massive Women’s Royal Rumble Match reveal event will take place tomorrow, Sunday, Jan. 20. Starting at 12 p.m. ET on Twitter, a new Superstar will be revealed to be officially entering the Women’s Royal Rumble Match – every 30 minutes on WWE’s official Twitter page. Which Superstars will take their place in the match that will guarantee one female Superstar a title opportunity at WrestleMania 35? Find out tomorrow as the field begins to take shape, exclusively on Twitter.

So far, we know 15 of the 30 entrants in the match. The release doesn’t say if we will find out the entire rest of the field or if they will reserve some spots for surprises.

Currently entered in the second annual WWE Women’s Royal Rumble are: Ember Moon, Natalya, Bayley, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Alicia Fox, Zelina Vega, Naomi, Mickie James, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, and Carmella (entering at #30 following her victory with R-Truth in the Mixed Match Challenge).

The WWE Royal Rumble takes place next Sunday, January 27th, in Phoenix, Arizona at Chase Field. The card right now is as follows: