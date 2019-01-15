WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Revealed

After months of fan outcry and build-up, WWE finally revealed their newest championship belts during Monday Night Raw this week.

During her talk show segment “A Moment of Bliss,” Alexa Bliss unveiled the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. She then announced that three teams from Raw and three teams from SmackDown Live would compete in a Tag Team Elimination Chamber match at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in February to crown the inaugural champions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

MAJOR NEWS on A #MomentOfBliss: THREE teams from #RAW and THREE teams from #SDLive will step inside the Elimination Chamber in FIVE weeks to determine the first-ever @WWE Women’s #TagTeamChampions! #RAW pic.twitter.com/sU9uDyJnVA — WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2019

Superstars and fans alike had been campaigning for the Women’s Tag Titles for months, and the WWE finally granted their wish on the Christmas episode of Monday Night Raw when Vince McMahon, dressed as Santa Claus, announced that the championships would be on their way soon.

Becky Lynch said during a convention appearance back in June that she had been actively campaigning for the women’s division to get a set of tag team championships for over a year.

“Right now numbers wise I don’t think we’d have enough women to have one on each brand,” Lynch said. “So what I think would be pretty cool is if they were traveling, and not between Raw and SmackDown but NXT too. And then you’d have a huge, huge range of women that you could go against, so many possibilities. And I think that would get people excited to watch any of the brands because you wouldn’t know when people would be showing up.”

Given that only one set of belts was unveiled and neither brand has enough women to fill its own tag team division, it’s possible that these will be the first championships to float between both brands ever since the 2016 brand split.

Elsewhere in the women’s division the championship pictures for both singles titles have been heating up during the build to the Royal Rumble. Becky Lynch earned a shot to take on Asuka for the SmackDown Women’s Championship by beating Charlotte Flair and Carmella on SmackDown Live last week, while Sasha Banks earned a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship by beating Nia Jax. Banks and reigning champion Ronda Rousey teamed up on Raw this week to beat Nia Jax and Tamina, but things quickly soured after Banks cut a promo on Rousey afterwards.