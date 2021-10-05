The 2021 WWE Draft Wiped Out WWE’s Women’s Tag Team Division

It’s been a rough year for WWE’s Women’s Tag Team Division. The tag titles’ defining trait, being able to be defended across all three brands, was wiped out over the summer when the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships were introduced. Natalya and Tamina, who held the titles for four months, infamously lost almost all of their non-title matches. And now, following the results of the 2021 WWE Draft, the division has been all but wiped out as teams were broken up via various draft picks. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, after recently splitting when Baszler shattered Jax’s arm, were sent to separate brands, as were Natalya (SmackDown) & Tamina (Raw) and Shotzi (SmackDown) & Tegan Nox (Raw).

That leaves the current champions — Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H., aka Super Brutality — as the only established tag team on either roster. Obviously, WWE can find a way to pair women up to make new teams (Ripley and A.S.H. had only been together for a few weeks before winning the tag titles), but it’s never a good sign for a tag team division when it only has one tag team.

Based on the updated rosters for Raw and SmackDown, who do you think WWE should pair up? Let us know in the comments below!

SmackDown