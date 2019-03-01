Preview: Get Your First Look At The ‘WWE WrestleMania 2019 Special’

WrestleMania season is upon us, and BOOM! Studios is celebrating with a brand new WWE special, and we’ve got your first look!

BOOM’s WWE WrestleMania 2019 Special #1 will feature a bevy of matchups from WWE’s past and present, and that includes a look at the memorable showdown between brothers at WrestleMania XIV. As you can see in the preview, the brothers aren’t just bringing hellfire and lightning into the ring, but also a great deal of family baggage, and they’ll do their best to focus those demons on each other.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, Paul Bearer also has a role to play, and you can check out our full exclusive preview of the big issue in the next slides.

“Pain and destruction reign in this look at the larger-than-life match between Undertaker and Kane at WrestleMania 14,” said Chris Rosa, Editor, BOOM! Studios. “But that’s just a glimpse of the excitement fans can expect from the array of stories presented in WWE WRESTLEMANIA 2019 SPECIAL #1.”

The official description for the issue can be found below.

“You never know what to expect at WrestleMania, and this special is no exception! Writer Andrew Stott and artist Andy Belanger (Southern Cross) highlight the pivotal match between the Brothers of Destruction, Undertaker and Kane from WrestleMania

14. Writer Bill Hanstock (WWE) and artist Hyeonjin Kim (WWE) explore the rivalry between Charlotte Flair and Asuka leading up to their groundbreaking match at WrestleMania 34. Ryan Ferrier (Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: Coronation) and Kendall Goode (WWE) dive into Ric Flair’s unforgettable retirement match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24.”

WWE WrestleMania Special #1 features a main cover by Rahzzah (Luke Cage), along with a preorder cover by artist Xermánico (Wonder Woman) and a variant cover by Marco D’Alfonso (Miles Morales: Spider-Man).

You can pick up WWE WrestleMania Special #1 on March 27th, and check out the rest of the preview on the following slides. For all things Power Rangers, Comics, and WWE, make sure to hit me up @MattMuellerCB!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Main Cover By Rahzzah

Variant By Marco D’Alfonso

Variant By Xermanico

Destruction of Brothers

The Deadman

The Mentor

Hellfire

Old Wounds