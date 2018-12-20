WWE WrestleMania Special 2019 Announced

WWE fans around the world are looking forward to the showcase of the immortals in 2019, and BOOM! Studios is celebrating with a brand new WrestleMania special.

The new oversized WWE WrestleMania 2019 Special one-shot will feature a collection of iconic moments from WWE history and comes from writer Bill Hanstock and artist Hyeonjin Kim. Included in 2019’s big special are stories from the past like Ric Flair’s curtain call match against Shawn Michaels and the battle between the Brothers of Destruction, but there are also battles between current superstars like Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“WrestleMania has brought us some of the most exciting, jaw-dropping moments throughout WWE history,” said Chris Rosa, Editor, BOOM! Studios. “Fans will see brand new sides to their favorite Superstars and discover never-before-seen details of the stories they thought they knew in this can’t-miss special!”

We’ve got an exclusive look at covers for the new issue, including the main cover by Rahzzah which features Kane, Charlotte, Asuka, and Shinsuke Nakamura. The second cover is by artist Marco D’Alfonso and features a matchup between Ronda Rowsey and Alexa Bliss, and by things don’t look so good for Bliss. The third cover is by Xermanico and features the Undertaker standing in the midst of a packed stadium as the Deadman prepares for a match.

You can check out the new covers above and below, and the official description can be found below.

“You never know what to expect at WrestleMania, and this special is no exception! Writer Bill Hanstock (WWE) and artist Hyeonjin Kim (WWE) explore groundbreaking Champions Charlotte Flair and Asuka’s rivalry leading up to their match at WrestleMania 24. Andy Belanger (Southern Cross) brings to life the pivotal match between the Brothers of Destruction, Undertaker and Kane. Ryan Ferrier (Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: Coronation) and Kendall Goode (WWE) dive into Ric Flair’s Retirement Match against Shawn Michaels.

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 2019 SPECIAL #1 features a main cover by Rahzzah (Luke Cage), along with a wraparound preorder cover by artist Xermánico (Injustice:Gods Among Us) and a variant cover by Marco D’Alfonso (I Am Groot).”

The WWE WrestleMania 2019 Special #1 hits comic stores on March 27th, 2019.