Becky Lynch Gives Her Thoughts on Not Being in the WrestleMania 36 Main Event

Becky Lynch made history last year when she beat Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania 35, the first women’s match to serve as the show’s main event. And while Lynch has remained one of the top stars on Monday Night Raw ever since, she doesn’t have the same momentum going into her Raw Women’s Championship match with Shayna Baszler at this weekend’s WrestleMania 36 show. And even though the event is stretched across two days, her match might get pushed to the side in favor of Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre, Goldberg’s Universal Championship defense and/or Edge and Randy Orton’s Last Man Standing Match.

Based on a new interview with Sports Illustrated, it sounds like Lynch has already come to terms with the fact that she won’t be closing the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Am I disappointed? No, I’m not disappointed,” Lynch said. “Sometimes you’re going to be the main event, sometimes you’re not. I’m somebody that went from the pre-show of WrestleMania to the main event. It’s all about how you react, respond, and keep moving forward.

“This is also not the last WrestleMania,” she continued. “I’m not retiring tomorrow, there are so many years ahead of me. I’m always thinking about how I can get to the main event. It has to be the right place for it, but that’s always the goal in my mind.”

Here’s the official WrestleMania 36 card as of now. Matches have been changed based on the numerous reports that have come out since the show was taped.