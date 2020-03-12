Wrestling Fans Believe WWE Should Cancel WrestleMania 36 in Tampa

As the spread of coronavirus continues, many fans have waited to see how WWE will respond. The promotion is mere weeks away from its biggest event of the year — WrestleMania 36 — but its host city of Tampa already has confirmed cases of the disease and the state of Florida is in a state of emergency for public health because of the virus. Major events like E3 and Coachella have already been canceled, sporting events like the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament have opted to hold games with no fans in the arena and on Wednesday the NBA outright suspended its season after a player tested positive.

WWE released a statement last week saying it had no intention of canceling.

“The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay,” the statement read. “We remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, and like other entertainment properties in the U.S., there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events.”

However that statement was put out before so many of the cancellations took place, and Tampa city officials are meeting with mayor Jane Castor on Thursday to discuss the possibility of postponing major events, including WrestleMania.

In the wake of all that news, many fans have started to implore WWE and Tampa city officials to either cancel or postpone the event for the sake of preventing the spread of the virus.

Check out some of the fan tweets in the list below.

More to Life Than Wrestling

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but it absolutely doesn’t matter if WrestleMania gets cancelled.



This is real life. — Jonathan Snowden (@JESnowden) March 12, 2020

Many Fans Can’t Go Anyway

All travel between the U.S. and Europe is suspended for the next 30 days, effective Friday at midnight. This does not include the United Kingdom. If Wrestlemania does go on and you’re coming in from Europe, well, now you’re not. — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) March 12, 2020

Sad, But Potentially True

Cancel wrestlemania and y’all won’t see me til the next one 🥺 — Xavier Omär | Hot Javi (@XvrOmar) March 12, 2020

They Better

At this rate, they better bloody cancel WrestleMania. — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) March 12, 2020

Look Around

Everything I’m seeing about the coronavirus in the last 30 minutes ALONE…



Yeah, #WrestleMania is definitely getting cancelled/postponed. — Graham “GSM” Matthews (@WrestleRant) March 12, 2020

Slow The Spread

For the sake of wrestlers, fans, and to #SlowTheSpread of #COVID19:



WWE needs to do its part to curb the spread of #Coronavirus and postpone #Wrestlemania or make alternate live audience-less plans for its upcoming live events. https://t.co/1nVpnpQQxB — Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) March 12, 2020

The Final Straw