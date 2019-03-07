WWE Announces WrestleMania 36 Location for Raymond James Stadium in Tampa

WWE announced on Thursday that WrestleMania 36 will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 5, 2020.

This marks the fourth time WWE has brought its biggest annual show of the year to the Sunshine State. The three previous events include WrestleMania XXIV in Orlando in 2008, WrestleMania XXVIII in Miami Gardens in 2012 and WrestleMania 33 in Orlando again in 2017.

Raymond James Stadium has a capacity of 65,618, though it can be expanded to up to 75,000. It’s currently the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL franchise and will be the home to the Tampa XFL franchise starting in the 2020 season.

This story is developing…

