WWE Universe Shocked by Roman Reigns Dropping Out of WrestleMania 36

The WWE Universe is shocked by the fact that Roman Reigns is dropping out of WrestleMania 36. The news dropped earlier this evening as Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet shocked the wrestling world. Reigns reportedly “didn’t feel comfortable doing any more of the Performance Center shows during the coronavirus pandemic.” This makes a ton of sense from his perspective after his battle with leukemia last year and the havoc that brought on his immune system. Satin added that the WWE will opt for a replacement for Reigns and respects his decision. But, this will be the first WrestleMania that he will miss since the 28th edition. Fans are a ball of emotions right now.

WWE reportedly plans to pre-tape WrestleMania 36 at the WWE Performance Center this week. But, now the question of what to do with Goldberg’s match comes into view. He crushed “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Reigns was adamant that he was “next.” With the former Shield member out of the picture, who knows what will be coming down the line. Just a few days ago Reigns tweeted out that he didn’t care where his match would be in the billing for ‘Mania this year.

“Don’t care where my match falls,” Reigns tweeted. “Just happy to be healthy and fit enough to participate. Grateful to share the ring with a legend and icon on our industry’s biggest night(s). As should everyone else, in a time like this. Be safe, healthy and grateful.”

No one on the roster has been confirmed to have the coronavirus, but Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke have reportedly been put into quarantine. Brooke was set to compete in the SmackDown Women’s Championship six-way match.

For April 6th’s Raw, the company is reportedly pre-taping. There is a stay-at-home order for Orange County (Florida_ which will expire before April 10th’s SmackDown. Satin has previously alluded to WWE’s plans to continue producing shows from the Performance Center with no fans in the seats as long as the pandemic persists.

Here’s the WrestleMania 36 card as of now:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

Edge vs. Randy Orton [Last Man Standing]

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day or The Usos

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard Match)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Elias vs. King Corbin

