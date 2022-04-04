WWE WrestleMania: Bobby Lashley Defeats Omos With Major Feat of Strength

Many of the matches for WrestleMania this year started to really come into focus in the last few weeks leading up to the two night event, and that meant that many of these matches also didn’t get the proper time to build a story. But at the same time, there are just as many matches that don’t necessarily need it as they make a ton of sense when put together. This was the case for the sudden match up between Omos (who has been in desperate need of some kind of match) and the returning Bobby Lashley who was finally back from concussion protocol concerns.

After Lashley was able to knock Omos off of his feet when the made was made during Monday Night Raw, it had already sold fans on the idea of the spectacle between the two. With Omos’ towering size making him a near invincible competitor in the ring over the last few weeks, there was a draw to see how someone as powerful as Lashley would be able to take on such a fellow monster. Thankfully it certainly didn’t surprise as Lashley pulled off a massive feat of strength to defeat Omos in quite the surprising fashion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The match between the two saw the two of them sizing each other up with Omos quickly taking the lead thanks to his size, but Lashley’s power was able to push him back. It was a major surprise for the giant who had yet to be challenged in such a fashion, and Lashley had used this to his advantage by using as many openings he could against the relatively rookie giant. But he was without the use of his biggest moves like the Hurt Lock.

Lashley continued to power through and delivered some big moves that included a suplex, and a couple of spears that wore down the giant enough to get the pin. The full card and results so far for WrestleMania night two break down as such:

What did you think? How did you like the match between Omos and Bobby Lashley? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!